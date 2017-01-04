Login Area
Wed. Jan 04, 2017
News
Safety fears after stabbing
Antrim Guardian
CALLS have been made for improved community safety in Antrim after a man was stabbed in the back at the height of the Ch...
Facelift for Antrim
Antrim Guardian
ANTRIM is to benefit from free town centre WiFi and upgraded shop fronts thanks to a further £114,000 funding announceme...
Brain drain
Antrim Guardian
ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Council has spent thousands of pounds over the past five years educating members of its staff, t...
Another blow for Castle Mall
Old Bleach: Gone but not forgotten
Miracle at Christmas
Council embroiled in heating scandal
Sports
Hockey fun for old and young!
Antrim Guardian
THE annual hockey match between the Antrim Under 30s and the Over 30s attempted to answer an age old question - which is...
Matthew McCoy is going strong!
Antrim Guardian
A RANDALSTOWN strongman has proved his mettle by coming fifth in the World's Strongest Junior competition in Canada.Matt...
Corner boss calls it a day
Antrim Guardian
CHIMNEY Corner manager Martin Etherson has resigned after two and a half years at the helm.The move comes after one of t...
Allen still hungry for snooker’s top prize
Where are they now?
Showjumper Chris reaches new heights
Peter takes a bite out of the ‘Big Apple’
