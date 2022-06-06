Tuesday's weather

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Here's the UK weather forecast for Tuesday, June 7 from the Met Office.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Alpha Newspaper Group

49 High Street, Antrim, BT41 4AY

Tel: 028 9446 2624