Fardross Jubilee celebrations

ON WEDNESDAY 5th June 2022 the members of Fardross Pipe Band hosted a tea party in Fardross Orange Hall to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The hall was very appropriately decorated to mark the occasion and after Kathryn Mulligan welcomed everyone to the hall they all enjoyed the scrumptious supper that was provided. There were games and other activities for the children and the band played a selectin of tunes to everyone's enjoyment. A cake made especially for the occasion was cut by Lucy Keys (newest member of the band) and Jack Crawford (youngest member of the band).

Before the evening concluded on behalf of everyone Kathryn expressed congratulations to the Queen and after the customary three cheers Lisa Kyle played Congratulations on the bagpipes. David Potter thanked Hayley Allen, Kathryn Mulligan and Lisa Kyle for organising this event and William Fannin presented the girls with a token of appreciation on behalf of the band. The evening ended with the National Anthem.

