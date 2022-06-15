Newmills FC celebrate anniversary with cup win!

Newmills FC celebrated their 10 Year anniversary in style with a Gala awards evening held at the Seagoe Hotel.



With over 120 in attendance, it was a spectacular and fun evening had by all. After a fantastic four course meal, Kenny Shiels kicked off the speeches congratulating the club on their progress and achievements over the years and wished the club great success in the future.



And then on Saturday past, the Reserve team won the Mid-Ulster League Cup final.



