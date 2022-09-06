Moylena bring Holywell's winning streak to an end and go through to the next round of Zala Cup

HOLYWELL’s winning start to the season came to an end with this five goal Zala Cup defeat by Division 2 neighbours FC Moylena.

There was little between the sides, though, in the opening quarter and it was Holywell of Division 3 who could have opened the scoring on 20 minutes; Rhys Hemphill upended inside the box, but saw his penalty well saved by keeper Martin Campbell.

Campbell once more sprang to the rescue minutes later, staving off Nev Gribbon in a one on one.

Instead it was Moylena who showed the way on 33 minutes; hot shot Adam Walker just beating keeper Keith Wyse to Adam Murdock’s probing pass.

Six minutes later, Moylena were two up, with Marshall Murdock firing the ball home from the edge of the box.

Murdock then turned provider, slipping the ball through for Reece Sloan to add a third on 43 minutes.

What an end to the half for Moylena, and they started the second just as they had finished the first, with another goal; Sloan adding his second and Moylena’s first, with Murdock once more laying on the supply, after turning his man neatly in the middle third.

That fourth goal effectively ended the debate though there was still time for close season signing from Antrim Eagles Lee Herron to open his Moylena account.

With Moylena five up, the last half hour was a total non event; everyone knew their place in the next round was beyond doubt.

However, would it have been a different story had Holywell taken those early opportunities?

FC Moylena Player of the Month for August, Adam Walker – 13 goals in 5 games speaks for itself.