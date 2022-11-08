Celebrations as Rovers' Allen Park lease is extended

ANTRIM Rovers Football Club is celebrating after their lease at Allen Park was extended, allowing the club to apply for a share in a major funding pot.

Earlier this year, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council granted Antrim Rovers a 10-year lease of two grass pitches at the Castle Road venue.

The club now hopes to erect perimeter fencing around the two pitches and is hoping to secure grant aid from the Irish Football Association’s (IFA) £700,000 Grassroots Facilities Investment Fund. In order for Antrim Rovers to meet the funding criteria, the Council has agreed to increase the term of the lease to 15 years.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “I am pleased that the Council has been able to work with Antrim Rovers to extend their lease at Allen Park, allowing them to submit a funding application to the IFA.”