Dungannon to face Trillick in repeat of 2020 county final

Francis Mooney

Reporter:

Francis Mooney

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Dungannon will face Trillick in a repeat of the sensational 2020 county final as one of the stand-out ties in this year’s LCC Tyrone Senior Championship series.

The Clarkes won a dramatic decider in a penalty shoot-out to win the O’Neill Cup for the first time in 56 years when the sides met in the showpiece occasion two seasons ago.

The draw for the 2022 LCC Group Tyrone Senior Football Championship has thrown up a number of intriguing pairings, with reigning champions Dromore set to begin the defence of their title in a high profile meeting with Killyclogher.

For the full article, see this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper.

