Tributes paid to Paddy after battle with MND

WARM tributes have been paid to a lifelong Cargin GAC supporter who has lost his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Paddy Devlin was diagnosed in November 2020, and since then people from his native Toome and further afield have rallied around to help him.

His standing within the community was underlined last year when £40,000 was raised - with £23,000 donated online in just four days.

Paddy Devlin’s close pal Noel McKillen said to know him was to like him.

“I have been Paddy's friend for over 40 years,” he said after a fundraising Tractor Run in 2021.

“He is the most fun loving guy to be around.

“We share the same passion for music, sport, socialising, and have enjoyed numerous adventures together, along with many other friends.

“From when Paddy was a boy, he never shied from hard work. He spent long hours working on a farm. As well as being a hard worker, he was a proud footballer for his local GAA club, Cargin.

“Some years later, Paddy married and was gifted with four beautiful children who mean the world to him.

“Paddy is well known for being a talented musician and singer, a knowledgeable historian and a natural story-teller. He is a free-spirit who travelled the length and breadth of the country attending music events and everyone who met him fell for his warmth, charm and wit.”

Facebook page Photos of Portglenone has also paid tribute.

“It’s with deep sadness to post the following, with the sad news coming this afternoon of the death of a great friend Patrick Devlin from Toomebridge.

“Paddy Punk as he was known all over Ireland, was a very proud An Carraigín / Cargin GAC supporter and a follower of Irish Traditional music all over the country.

“I have known Paddy for over 40 years, meeting at sessions in the Crosskeys, Fleadhs, Festivals and GAA matches.

“Paddy was a great character in the Trad scene, when at a Fleadh in Ireland you would have been sure to run into Paddy, his brother Benny and cousin Brian.

“Paddy would either be sitting quietly in the background listening to the music or in the thick of things enjoying the craic.

“Paddy was diagnosed with MND a couple of years back and ended up paralysed and using a wheelchair, but this didn't stop him going to Fleadhs and enjoying the craic, I meet him at the Antrim, Derry and All Ireland Fleadhs this year.

“I would like to pass on my sincere sympathies to Paddy's Partner Carol, his children Odhran, Orla, Eimear and Brian, and their mother Joanne, his brothers Benny and John Charles, his grandchildren and the entire Devlin family at this sad time.”

Requiem Mass was held at Sacred Heart Church in Cargin on Monday.