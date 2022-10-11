Cargin Kings after extra time

Cargin 1-18 Aghagallon 3-9 AET

CARGIN are becoming Extra time specialists in an Antrim football championship that has given their big following many scary moments.

They left it very late in their semi final against Creggan and repeat the dose in this Corrigan Park decider with extra time again necessary.

They came from eight points behind in the second half and finished strongly in the second period of extra-time to clinch their fourth Antrim Senior Football Championship in five years, in dreadful conditions.

Two goals in the space of four first half minutes from Adam Loughran and Ruairi McCann stunned the pre-game favourites and a further McCann goal after the restart left Ronan Devlin’s men with a mountain to climb.

But they didn’t panic and clawed their way back into contention with Michael McCann’s fifty first minute strike a real hammer blow to the St Marys side who needed to force extra-time despite leading for the majority of proceedings.

Extra-time was cautious until Cargin stepped things up and landed four scores on the trot to down the brave resistance of Aghagallon and ensure the Padraig McNamee trophy will reside in familiar surroundings for the next 12-months.

Aghagallon were first off the mark on a soggy afternoon on the Whiterock Road when Jamie Lamont fed a perfect pass to Ruairi McCann- who claimed a mark and subsequently converted.

Eunan Walsh was denied doubling his sides lead by a terrific diving block by John Carron and Cargin levelled at the other end through a steady Pat Shivers point; after Jamie Gribbin slipped him a nice ball inside.

The underdogs restored their lead after Justin Crozier was penalised for holding inside and Gareth Magee converted. Magee then doubled his tally after Ruairi McCann held the ball up and laid it off to the corner forward.

Cargin were back on terms before the midway point in the half when Paul Mulholland halted the direct run of Ciaran Bradley and Tomas McCann was on hand to convert and Pat Shivers then swung over from James Laverty’s lay-off to level matters at three each.

The Toome men thenhad a border-line penalty appeal turned down when Pat Brannigan halted the run of Sean O’Neill, but referee Conall Roberts was happy for play to continue, and O’Neill would later depart after sustaining a knock.

O’Neill’s replacement Benan Kelly made an instant impact and had his side in front for the first time with an excellent score.

On twenty minutes the opening goal arrived when Jack Lenahan dropped a side-line ball on top of Eunan Walsh- who gathered and fired low past John McNabb to edge his side 1-3 to 0-4 in front.

Gareth Magee converted his second free of the half in the aftermath and his side were in dream land on twenty four minutes when they hit their second goal in the space of four-minutes.

A high ball into the square from Eunan Walsh picked out Ruairi McCann and the full-forward fired a powerful shot into the roof of the net to make it 2-4 to 0-4 at the St Marys side threatened to run away with it..

Magee finished his sides scoring for the half with his third free while back-to-back frees from Tomas McCann and Shivers saw Cargin change ends five back at 0-6 to 2-5.

Certainly Cargin were in some trouble on the restart and needed the opening score but it was the opposition who deliverd another body blow after just three minutes.

Eunan Walsh slipped the ball off to Ciaran Magennis and with the Cargin defence stretched he picked out Ruairi McCann to steer home his second goal of the afternoon.

Tomas McCann kicked his third free of the in response and brother Paul then fisted another point in quick succession.

The Toome outfit were on the comeback trail as Jamie Gribbin’s excellent score from range was followed by a converted 45’ by John McNabb to half their trailing margin.

A further free from McCann brought them closer, though Aghagallon found a much-needed score- their first in 16 minutes when Magee delivered.

With a little under ten minutes remaining Cargin reduced arrears to the bare minimum with their only goal of the contest.

Tomas McCann sent a high pass in the direction of brother Michael on the edge of the square and he did enough to bring it down and send a low shot to the corner of the net to make it 3-6 to1-11.

Parity was restored for the first time since the seventeenth minute when John McNabb kicked his second placed ball of the afternoon.

Three additional minutes were added and a minute in Cargin edged in front for just the second time through a magnificent, angled effort from James Laverty.

Aghagallon suddenly found themselves in an unfamiliar position of having to chase a leveller, having worked hard to hang onto their lead and their persistence paid off when Jack Lenahan picked out brother Oisin to swing over the equaliser to take the game into extra time

Aghagallon were first to break the deadlock when Eunan Walsh fed substitute Pauric Magennis- who won a free, and Gareth Magee converted his third free of the contest.

Cargin drew level with the last kick of the first period after Jamie Gribbin fed Pat Shivers who dropped a high shot onto the roof of the net to continue the drama.

Aghagallon hit the front again in the opening minute of the second period after Pauric Maginnis charged forward and scored, what turned out, their last of the game,

Cargin finished the stronger side whenTomas McCann converted his fifth placed ball to level again and after claiming the subsequent kick-out; Cargin hit the front through an excellent angled shot from Pat Shivers.

The Aghagallon defence were stretched as they chased an immediate response and Benan Kelly added to his first half point with a fisted finish over the bar when a goal looked on..

Two-points remained the difference going into added time and Cargin eventually found their insurance point, when Sean O'Neill who returned from his injury fired over and Cargin were again champions.

Teams and scorers: Cargin: J McNabb (0-2), K O’Boyle, J Crozier, C Donnelly, J Carron, J Laverty (0-1), S O’Neill, R Gribbin, G McCann, C Bradley, J Gribbin (0-1), P McCann (0-1), P Shivers (0-5), M McCann (1-0), T McCann (0-5).

Replacements: B Kelly (0-2) for S O’Neill , S O’Neill (0-1) for R Gribbin , M Kelly for M McCann B Laverty for C Donnelly, K McShane for M Kelly, D Johnston for B Kelly , G McCorley for J Laverty

Aghagallon: D O’Hagan, D Donnelly, J Lamont, P Mulholland, C Magennis, P Branigan, D McAlernon, O Lenahan (0-1), J Lenahan, E Walsh, A Loughran (1-0), M McAfee, G Magee (0-6), R McCann (2-1,), J Hannon.

Replacements: P Gowdy for J Hannon , P Gowdy for J Hannon , E McCartan for P Gowdy , P Maginnis for M McAfee S Devlin for P Mulholland , N McShane for P Brannigan.

Referee: Conall Roberts (St Johns)