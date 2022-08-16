ISPS Handa Tees Off at Massereene

TOP international golfers have received a warm welcome from the Mayor, Alderman Stephen Ross as they descended upon Massereene Golf Club, Antrim for the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Presented by Aviv Clinics, the prestigious golfing event teed off at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Clubs on Thursday and Friday with the final rounds being played at Galgorm Castle over the weekend.

The well-established tournament now in its fourth year is set to bring a boost to the local tourism and business sectors as the event attracts many spectators from across the province and beyond.

Millions of viewers also watched the action live on TV.

Mayor Stephen Ross, said it was another feather in the cap for Antrim and Newtownabbey.

“We’re proud to sponsor such a prestigious event in our Borough and I’m delighted to welcome international golfers to Antrim,” he said.

“I would like to thank the organisers, DP Tour for bringing the event to the Borough and to Massereene Golf Club as hosts for the event.

“The weather has been spectacular showcasing Antrim at its very best and I’m sure many people will take advantage of this major sporting event taking place on their doorstep.

“I was delighted to see Borough resident, Stephanie Meadow tee off this morning and I would like to wish her and all those taking part the best of luck in the tournament.”

The $3m invitational has two tournaments, with 132 men and 132 women competing at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Club at the same time for two equal prize funds.

The competition has attracted an impressive line-up of golfing stars, including women’s 17th world-ranking Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, and local golfer Tom McKibbin.