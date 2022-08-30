Well done lads

ANTRIM Town Councillor Neil Kelly has congratulated the Massereene Golf Club Fred Daly Team on reaching the Ireland Club final last Wednesday at Ballina in County Mayo.

“I have watched the team play some of their home matches and have got to know the guys who really are a talented group of young men,” said the local rep.

“It was a great achievement to reach the final and all of the volunteers who support the young golfers deserve credit for the excellent work they do.”

* See pages 40 and 41 for full coverage of Lady President’s Day at Massereene.

