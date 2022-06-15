Funeral takes place of accomplished Cookstown bandsman who died in road accident

Funeral takes place of accomplished Cookstown bandsman who died in road accident

Mr Ainslie Gordon.

Editor

Reporter:

Editor

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

THE funeral has taken place at the weekend of an accomplished Cookstown bandsman who tragically lost his life in a road accident.

Mr Ainslie Gordon (49), a father of two, passed away following the accident involving a tractor and a motorcycle on the Aughrim Road near Magherafelt on Tuesday of last week.

The PSNI confirmed Mr Gordon, from Oakland Villas, Cookstown, had, sadly, died in hospital from his injuries following the accident.

Full story of tributes to Ainslie in this week's Courier, or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220615tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Alpha Newspaper Group

49 High Street, Antrim, BT41 4AY

Tel: 028 9446 2624