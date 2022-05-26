Angling showcase to make a splash at Game Fair

A UNIQUE angling ‘fair within a fair' is set to make a huge splash at the Irish Game Fair at Shane’s Castle, Antrim on June 25 and 26.

Fly Fair Director Stevie Munn, organiser of the highly successful Galway International Fly Fair, said that he was very excited to offer anglers attending the fair, an extensive, professional event dedicated to their chosen sport of fly fishing.

Outlining just some of what will be on offer at the Fly Fair event, Stevie Munn said that visitors interact with some of the finest fly dressers in Ireland as they practise their art in the old Railway Station which will be transformed as a dedicated Fly Dressers Pavilion over the two days.

Meanwhile, a special casting area nearby will host fly casting demonstrations and casting workshops designed for all casting skill levels. Everyone can ‘have a go’ with a free lesson from top qualified casting instructors.

“We will have a special ‘put and take’ fishery with Lough Neagh as its backdrop, where a team of qualified instructors offer free advice and help to young anglers who may be new to the sport. Aimed specifically at this younger age group, many will have their first experience of catching their very first trout which they can take home for tea.” he said. There will also be trade stands, a ‘Bug Life’ stand and DAERA’s angling simulator.3

Game Fair Director Albert Titterington and Stevie (both pictured above) paid tribute to the support received from the Association of Professional Game Angling Instructors in Ireland; the Federation of Irish Salmon and Sea Trout Anglers; Bug Life Entomology; the Ulster Angling Federation; and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Keep up to date with the latest Game Fair News at www.irishgamefair.com and find out more on the Antrim Fly Fair at the Irish Game Fair at www.antrimflyfair.com