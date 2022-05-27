Tributes paid to celebrated TV and film armourer and props expert after his sad passing

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Templepatrick man who was well known for his work in the TV and film industry.

Gary Campbell from Paradise Walk passed away peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital last week and was a celebrated armourer, props man and set builder and dresser.

He was husband of Carolyn, father to Jonathon and Matthew, brother of Joyce and son of Billy and the late Betty.

Betty, who passed away in 2019, was also well known for her charity work and famous annual ‘Ladies Lunch’.

She could often be found good-naturedly rolling her eyes at the increasingly bizarre props which would turn up in the family’s shared yard - including a tank under a tarpaulin!

Like his father, a keen motorcyclist, Gary loved to tinker with machines and was an avid collector of military memorabilia, lovingly restoring old vehicles and participating in enactment events.

One of his favourite project was restoring a World War Two bofors gun, which went on to star in a number of major productions.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Gary’s life was held in St Patrick’s Church, Templepatrick, before burial at Sixmile Cemetery and donations were invited to Macmillan Nurses.

Trade body Northern Ireland Screen offered their condolences to the family.

“We were so sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Gary Campbell,” said a spokesperson.

“Gary was a leading light of the armoury department for over 20 years working on Line of Duty, Bloodlands, Derry Girl and Blue Lights, to name but a few.

“Gary could turn his hand to most things on a film set.

“In addition to armoury Gary had extensive experience working across the props, set dressing and set building departments.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone in the film and TV community in Northern Ireland.

On social media, people flocked to praise Mr Campbell and his work.

Steve Harper said: “I worked with Gary on Line of Duty, and on a few other projects.

“His knowledge and experience was invaluable.

“He truly was a ‘Top bloke’.

“He will be sorely missed throughout the industry.

“Sincerest condolences to all his friends and family.”

David Sheppard added: “Gary was a legend, can’t believe I’m reading this.

“Always had smile on his face even at 1am in the freezing cold filming Line of Duty.

“Thoughts are with his family and colleagues.

Jannina Culpeper said: “So very sorry to hear of Gary's passing.

“Last time I saw him was on Derry Girls 3.

“He will be sadly missed. RIP and condolences to his family.”

Seán Murray said: “Condolences to Gary’s family, he was one of the nicest guys you could meet and a big loss to all who knew him.”

Gary formed his own company, G-Men, which worked on major productions including The Fall, Wipers Times, Zoo, The Lost City of Z, The Survivalist and Our Robot Overlords.

He rubbed shoulders with huge names in the TV and film industries and helped stars like Tom Holland from Spiderman learn how to handle weapons on set.

Poignantly, the last episode of Derry Girls, on which Gary had worked for many years, went out on May 18, just over a week after he passed away.