Right Royal knees-up planned for Platinum Jubilee in the borough

THE official launch of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations took place at Theatre at The Mill last week.

At a council meeting on June, 28, 2021, DUP Antrim town rep Paul Dunlop BEM, proposed “That this Council moves to celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee” and planning has been underway since then.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb MBE JP welcomed guests who included the Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Co. Antrim Mrs Miranda Gordon, Elected Members, Members of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Working Group and Community representatives.

The Mayor said: “I am delighted to launch the Council’s programme of events to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“A number of exciting events will be held across the Borough during the Jubilee weekend, 2-5 June, which will complement the official events taking place in London and throughout the rest of the UK.”

He added: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee is a remarkable achievement having devoted most of her life to service of all our people since her ascension to the throne in February 1952.

“A Platinum Jubilee is something we are unlikely to see again and the celebrations planned for the weekend of 2 -5 June, are truly fitting for a Queen.

“I want to thank the community for their support and the Platinum Jubilee Working Group for their hard work and dedication in delivering this programme”

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Co. Antrim Mrs Miranda Gordon, thanked the Council for recognising the importance of celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, ‘A Weekend Fit for a Queen’.

Paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth she said: “Queen Elizabeth II has surpassed the previous longest serving British Monarch Queen Victoria, who reigned for almost 64 years.

“All through the decades there have been many changes but the Queen has remained constant, sustained by the love of her people, loyal subjects.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Stephen Ross said: “It is fantastic to see such a vast number of community-wide events to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of public service.

“I look forward to visiting many of these events and joining in the celebrations.”

Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, Chair of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Working Group added: “It is remarkable to see so many of our community groups get involved in the celebrations to mark this historic event. We have had an unprecedented response from the community, from pre-schools to nursing homes.

“The programme we have planned offers something for people of all ages and will bring people together to commemorate Her Majesty’s remarkable reign.”

The council’s celebrations to commemorate the Queen’s 70 years of service will begin on Thursday 2 June, with several beacon lighting ceremonies across the borough.

The beacons will join thousands being lit simultaneously across the UK and the Commonwealth, forming part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Place in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

On Saturday 4 June, while Buckingham Palace transforms from Palace to Party, Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park will both host their very own Platinum Party at the Park from 6pm-10.30pm

The celebrations will continue into Sunday 5 June, as Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council support The Big Lunch initiative with a series of Big Jubilee Lunches across the borough and its community spaces.

For more information about the Platinum Jubilee programme of events, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.

gov.uk/queensplatinumjubilee

Turn to Page 23 for our special Jubilee supplement.