Memories of the 1990s!

THIS year marks the 50th birthday of Antrim’s longest standing post-primary school - and Parkhall Integrated College are keen to say a big ‘thank you’ to all the current and former pupils and staff who have played a role in that journey.

Over the next few months, the school will be marking the milestone with a number of celebratory events. The first of which is this trip down memory lane courtesy of the Antrim Guardian and the school’s website www.parkhallintegratedcollege.org

In this third edition, Parkhall looks back at the achievements of the 1990s.

The list of school sponsors in that era in itself will bring back fond memories! They included the likes of Eason’s, Ultimate in Fashion, Gulliver’s Travels, John Lawlors, the TSB and Sport & Leisure to name but a few. All gone but fondly remembered.

Parkhall was under the stewardship of Roy Dickson throughout this decade. Many will have very fond memories of Mr Dickson along with Mrs Paddy Wallace and Neil Haugh, his vice-principals.

Two aspects of school life which are remembered proudly during the 90s were the awarding of the School’s Curriculum Award presented to the headmaster and selected pupils in London in 1990 - and the fond farewells paid to the long-standing chairman of the board of governors Reverend Lawrence Henry and Mrs Paddy Wallace who both served the school so well over the preceding decades.

Other highlights of the 90s must include the series of school productions. How many remember Grease, Bugsy Malone, Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat and The Beverley Hillbillies? Maybe you were involved, in an acting role, or a stage hand, or lighting operator? Perhaps you were involved with a friend that you haven’t seen in years?

Other novel events of the time include the French residential led by Miss Richardson, the teacher visits from Australia, Canada and Europe to the school’s RE Department as well as the famous RUC Rambles and outdoor pursuit residential.

Maybe you have a recollection of the participating in Ballymena Festival instrumental and verse speaking, or the newly introduced Duke of Edinburgh scheme?

1995 was the year the school bought its first ever minibus with forward facing seats - a revelation after pupils had sat facing each other along each side of the bus with no seatbelts in sight!

The decade also saw the school trips to London and the football trip to Barcelona all the way on the bus with Mr Campbell and Mrs Brown.

Staying with school trips, Parkhall High School pupils were among the first in the province to take part in an official school exchange programme initiated by the Education Authority.

Fifteen adventurous pupils travelled to Strasbourg, France where they were hosted in French families and attended a local secondary school. They enjoyed the experience of a lifetime learning about a new culture and sampling a lifestyle different to their own.

They also had the return visit of their new-found French friends to look forward to, when they hosted them in Antrim six months later.

A quick mention of other things that may jog your memory must include; the annual Spring Fair, the Fashion Shows, and numerous PTA events.

Then there was Euro Week to celebrate the European Union and the visit of a French Headmaster to Parkhall to meet with Mr Dickson and the chairman of the board of governors Mervyn Alexander.

TV celebrity Phillip Schofield also paid a visit to the school in 1996, to mark the 25th anniversary. Did you manage to grab an autograph?

How time flies now the school are celebrating their 50th anniversary!

The first head girl in the 1990s was to become a very prominent local solicitor in the town called Libby Smyth. As a past pupil Libby was to return twice to the school in the coming years, initially to assist Mrs Currie and the Careers’ Department when giving a talk to fifth form pupils and again as guest of honour for the school’s prize distribution.

She was very ably assisted by head boy Paul Kirk.

How many remember the names of the staff captured in the photograph on the opposite page? They include Mr Currie, Mr Addis, Miss Richardson, Miss Davidson, Miss Wilson and Mr Hanna to name but a few.

The 1990s also saw an explosion in the sport of hockey at the school with Mr Campbell and Mrs Burns. Collectively they were to lead many successful hockey teams and allow many pupils to gain honours, right up to international level in the sport.

Parkhall pupils have always been very generous and this decade also gave rise to some excellent work in the field of raising money for local and national charities, many of you may have a memory of such events at the school which gave rise to some great moments of fun.

If you enjoyed reminiscing about the 90s, there are a lot more photos to delve through at your leisure on the school’s website listed above.

Next up in the coming weeks is a look back to the 2000s.