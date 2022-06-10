Antrim Foodbank feels 'blessed' by volunteers

IN his final engagement as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb officially opened Antrim Foodbank’s new warehouse at Antrim Enterprise off the Greystone Road.

Antrim Foodbank Project Manager, Fionnuala O’Donnell, said while demand for their work was soaring, the tireless team were continuing to rise to the challenge.

“I am ever so grateful to our wonderful volunteers, and it’s a challenge sometimes to not keep asking the same people to help when they have already been so generous with their time,” she said.

“We are truly blessed with their tireless work; for collecting and delivering food donations, managing food stocks in the warehouse, packing food parcels, bringing food to our distribution centres, admin support, updating our social media communications, and providing compassionate support to those facing food poverty.

“Our volunteers demonstrate that they are invaluable and innovative and, without realising it, have an incredible impact on our vital work together within the community of Antrim.”

Stephen Cruise, CEO of Oasis – Caring in Action, the charity behind Antrim Foodbank, also paid warm tribute to the people who have give so freely of their time.

“As we kick off Volunteer Week with the launch of these new premises, I would like to pay tribute to all our volunteers here at Antrim Foodbank, without whom we simply could not function,” he said.

“Well done too, to Fionnuala, for all of your efforts in helping to build a #HungerFreeFuture for Antrim Town.”

Antrim Foodbank warehouse is open for food donations on Fridays between 11 am and 1pm.

Food donations can also be made whenever you are doing the big shop in Tesco Extra Massereene, Spar Greystone or, in partnership with TACA, on the first Friday of each month in Eurospar Templepatrick.

If you would like to donate some time to Antrim Foodbank, please get in touch on info@antrim.foodbank.org.uk or 028 9454 8555.