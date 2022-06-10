Outgoing Mayor presents £24k to charity

OUTGOING Mayor Billy Webb has said he was ‘honoured’ to present cheques to his nominated charities for the year - Women’s Aid ABCLN and the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Both excellent causes received a £12,000 boost.

A further £2,500 was paid directly to each of the charities from donations made at a special Mayor’s Charity event.

“I am truly humbled by the work these two amazing charities do across our Borough and further afield,” said Councilor Webb.

“I am delighted by the amount we have been able to raise for them, and I know it will be put to excellent use in the weeks and months ahead.

“I would like to thank each and every person who gave so generously. I know every penny raised will be hugely appreciated by those individuals and families who rely on these charities.”

Heather Weir from the Northern Ireland Hospice said the money would be put to good use.

“We are overwhelmed by this amazing amount of money raised for the charity,” she said.

“It will make such a difference to the care we deliver to local babies and children at a time whenever the demand for our services is increasing year on year. We are extremely pleased and grateful to accept this donation and the generosity of the Council and citizens in the Borough is phenomenal.”

This was echoed by Rosemary Magill, CEO of Womens Aid ABCLN.

“I am amazed by the generosity that we have seen today,” she said.

“It means that we will be able to maintain services for families and children which is sadly lacking and something we are always looking funding for.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to our charity and I know it will make an incredible difference to so many people we work with.”