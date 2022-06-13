Family hotel group wins 'best employer' gong

LOCAL family business McKeever Hotels has been awarded ’Employer of the Year’ at an awards ceremony.

The hospitality group runs the Dunsilly Hotel and Dunadry Hotel and Gardens as well as the Adair Arms in Ballymena, Corr’s Corner outside Belfast and and Dillons Hotel in Letterkenny.

They picked up the accolade at the Business Eye Family Business Awards, held recently in the Culloden Estate & Spa.

Winning the ‘Employer of the Year’ category, McKeever Hotels was recognised as a Northern Ireland based family business leading the way in focusing on its employees, ‘through employee benefits, initiatives and/or communicating effectively with its workforce’.

McKeever Hotels has invest heavily in their teams with ongoing training programs, high street discounts and perks as well as health and wellness incentives.

Having started in 1986 as a small restaurant and growing to five hotels, their passion ‘remains rooted in delivering an authentic and warm experience serving the very best in locally sourced food’.

The McKeever Hotels motto is ‘We Do More’ and the company prides itself in always striving to go above and beyond for staff teams, clients and customers.

A spokesperson for McKeever Hotels said: “We are delighted that McKeever Hotels was awarded Employer of the Year at the Family Business Awards.

“A brilliant achievement especially up against some of the biggest employers in Northern Ireland.

“We are thrilled to be part of this fantastic family business who hold great importance for family values, who show respect and treat others as we would like to be treated ourselves, ensuring that this is part of our daily lives.

“The award is special recognition to our employees' hard work over the last couple of years including getting involved in training and development through the NVQ programme, Leadership & Management training, or Higher-level apprenticeships.

“Many of the team have worked within the group for many years, others have just started on their career, and we look forward to working together with everyone for many years to come.

“Congratulations to all our employees, it takes a team, and we are proud to have the best.”