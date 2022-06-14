Pair face substantial jail term for manslaughter of homeless Maghera man

Pair face substantial jail term for manslaughter of homeless Maghera man

Mr Piotr Krowka.

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

A JUDGE has warned two men they face “very substantial custodial sentences” after they admitted the manslaughter of a vulnerable homeless man in Maghera.

At the end of three days of legal discussions and with a jury ready to hear the trial of Caolan Michael Johnston and Adrian Kozak, lawyers asked for the single charge of murder to be put to them again.

Johnston (20) and Kozak (22) maintained they were not guilty of the murder of Piotr Krowka but “guilty to manslaughter” on a date unknown between March 30 and April 4, 2018.

The 36-year-old victim was last seen alive at around 9pm on March 31 2018 before police found his badly-beaten body in a disused parochial house at Glen Road, Maghera on April 3.

Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier, or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220615tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Alpha Newspaper Group

49 High Street, Antrim, BT41 4AY

Tel: 028 9446 2624