St Macartan’s celebrates Century of stained glass

Clogher Parish marked the Centenary of their Clarke Studio stained glass windows recently with a range of events involving the youngest right through to some of the oldest members of the community.

The weekend, supported by the Heritage lottery Fund and National Churches Trust kicked off in bright sunshine with the launch of a primary school art exhibition with children drawing their inspiration from the colourful Clarke Studio Stained Glass in the Forth Chapel.

