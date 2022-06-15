Funeral takes place of Mr  Lee Mallaghan, founder of Powerscreen

Funeral takes place of Mr  Lee Mallaghan, founder of Powerscreen

Mr Lee Mallaghan

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

THE funeral took place on Friday of one of the founders of Dungannon-based industrial business Powerscreen who passed away last week.

Lee Mallaghan, originally from Pomeroy, died peacefully at his home in Maynooth, Co Kildare on Monday, June 6.

A Funeral Mass was held on Friday in St. Mary's Church, Maynooth followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Full story in this week's Courier, or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220615tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Alpha Newspaper Group

49 High Street, Antrim, BT41 4AY

Tel: 028 9446 2624