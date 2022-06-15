New Gortgonis leisure centre plan approved

MID-ULSTER District Council’s planning committee has approved two applications that will allow for the development of a leisure centre at Gortgonis.

One application seeks permission to redevelop Gortgonis leisure centre and playing fields. The plan is to erect a new leisure centre with a community hall, gym, day care facilities and associated ancillary accommodation.

Permission has also been granted to replace the existing pitch with a floodlit 3G synthetic pitch and six lane running track with outdoor play areas.

