Blair re-appointed to Policing Board

SOUTH Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair and newly elected Alliance MLA for North Belfast, Nuala McAllister have attended their first meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board where Alliance now has increased representation of two years due to its success in the assembly elections.

“I am delighted to be back at the Northern Ireland Policing Board and joined there by my Alliance colleague and North Belfast MLA, Nuala McAllister,” said Mr Blair.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with PSNI on representativeness, accountability and maximising public support for our police service.

“There are many ongoing issues at the Board already and also now a pressing need to resume public engagement now the period of COVID restrictions has ended.”