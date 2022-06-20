More wardens on the streets with £2k boost

TWO Community Warden teams are set to go on patrol across the borough.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) fund and deliver a Community Safety Warden Scheme across the Borough.

The PCSP secures additional funding through an application to the NIHE Community Safety Fund towards the scheme, on a year by year basis.

The current contract (2019-2022) provides for 2700 hours of on-street presence per annum, which equates to provision of one team deployed four nights, comprising two wardens in a team.

However a meeting of the council’s Community Planning Committee was due to be told this week that, in order to be able to cover all areas and carry out additional meaningful engagement with young people, residents and businesses across the Borough, it is proposed to increase the scheme by having two dedicated teams of Community Safety Wardens deployed four nights per week, from Thursday to Sunday.

A report said that the PCSP have allocated £60,000 in their 2022-2023 Action Plan towards the Community Safety Warden project and have applied to the NIHE Community Safety fund for a further £25,000.

The increased Community Safety Warden cover is likely to cost in the region of £105,000 and therefore there is a potential budget shortfall of £20,000.

It is proposed that the council provides a contribution up to a maximum of £20,000 towards the Community Safety Warden Scheme to enable two dedicated teams of Community Safety Wardens to be deployed four nights per week.