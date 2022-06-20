New footpath scheme 'better late than never'

SINN Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has welcomed commencement of works to install a new enhanced footway at Gloverstown Road in Toome.

Mr Kearney said the long-delayed project would significantly improve safety in the area.

“I am delighted that, after continuous engagement with the Department for Infrastructure since November 2020, a new footway scheme is now finally underway at Gloverstown Road,” he said.

“Delivery of the scheme had been expected by the summer of 2021, but was delayed due to a number of factors, including some unexpected land acquisition issues which had arisen during the Department’s survey.

“Fortunately, all of these issues have now been resolved, and I am pleased that work on this newly enhanced scheme, effectively linking the existing footway between Toalstown Meadows and Glovers Lane, has now commenced.

“The planned section of new footway now under construction will allow for appropriate, safe crossing on this section of road, assisting elderly pedestrians, young families, wheelchair users and other people with disabilities.

“I am also pleased that Department officials have agreed with me to include within this scheme, the construction of a new path linking the end of Gloverstown Road and the footway along the A6 bypass.

“This will facilitate access to the existing Highway to Health route for residents, pedestrians and cyclists.

“Whilst the scheme has taken much longer than we would have wished, Councillor Henry Cushinan and I are confident that this enhanced footway project will add significantly to local road safety for all users.”