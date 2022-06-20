THE Northern Ireland Food & Craft Festival returns for a scrumptious second year.

The much anticipated NI Food and Craft Festival is set to return for three days from July 1 to 3, taking place throughout Antrim.

The event brought more than 35,000 people to Antrim last year to sample the best tastes and sounds of Northern Ireland. A combined effort from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, The Junction, Urban Events NI and Castle Mall, the festival will showcase the very best of local food and beverage producers, food trucks, chefs, demonstrations, craft enthusiasts and family entertainers that Northern Ireland has to offer.

This year’s festival will feature an opening night concert, headlined by the ultimate 80s tribute band, Pleasuredome, supported by local acts Tyler Michael and Paula Kay.

The showstopper event, the Taste of NI Garden Party, will host food options curated from the best of Northern Ireland ingredients, a craft bar stocked with local favourites, and live music all set in the stunning grounds of Antrim Castle Gardens.

Family favourite, Picnic in the Park, includes children’s entertainers, live music and stage shows, a pop-up farm, a vintage funfair, and interactive craft workshops.

Guests can bring along their own picnic or order one to pick up on the day.

Food trucks and a bar will also be available on site.

Other events include a curry night hosted by Castle Mall’s Vietnamese restaurant Bahn Boy, wellness demonstrations, drumming and wood carving workshops, and musical performances.

Thomas Ferris, managing director at Urban Events NI, said: “We’re delighted to be returning the NI Food and Craft Festival to Antrim this year and we can already see tickets for events being snapped up fast. Northern Ireland has an array of the most amazing and exciting handmade food and crafts around and so it’s sure to be a fantastic event for all the family to enjoy.”

Chris Flynn, director at The Junction, explained: “Antrim is still talking about the amazing people and products from the festival last year so we absolutely cannot wait to welcome families back during the first few days of July.

“Fingers crossed we’ll see the same unbelievable weather we did last year when literally thousands of people from across Northern Ireland joined us in Antrim.”

Pamela Minford, centre manager at Castle Mall, added: “From a very tasty curry night to a crafty wood carving demonstration, NI Food and Craft Festival has something for everyone. Lots of the events are free but some are ticketed, so be sure to book yours sooner rather than later!”

For further information on the event or to book your tickets now, visit www.nifoodandcraftfestival.com