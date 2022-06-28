Let us entertain you! Antrim acts hope to impress at first Six Mile Music Festival

A BEVVY of Antrim acts are in town to entertain music lovers this weekend.

Along with the return of the NI Food and Craft Festival to Antrim Castle gardens and other venues including Castle Mall and The Junction, local company Even Tech NI, working with Urban Events, have put together a massive array of local music to suit all tastes over the three days.

The fun starts with a massive 80s themed party on Friday July 1, featuring Pleasuredome.

The audience is being encouraged to wear some 80s clothes to add to the party atmosphere - so grab your leg-warmers, tutus and Frankie Says Relax T-shirts!

The weekend also sees the first Six Mile Music Festival featuring some of the finest original bands in Northern Ireland with a strong Antrim influence from The Tyler Michael Band, Red Eye Pariah, Aimee Thompson Band and Somehow Sentient.

Saturday night will be headlined by popular nine-piece Ska outfit Doghouse, with Wynona Bleach closing the Festival on Sunday night at the Top of the Town.

Saturday also sees the return of Rwanda Shaw after her stunning performance in the gardens for the Jubilee celebrations and The Coves who bring a folk feel to modern classics.

Sunday has a family appeal with Body Rock and NI Real Princesses performing their Once Upon a Time Disney Princess Show.

On Sunday Antrim School of Music will be providing Drum Circles and Baby Raves throughout the day.

Both Castle Mall and the Junction will also be providing live entertainment on Saturday and Sunday, including Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton tributes plus Holly Nadine, Paula Kay and Wayne Rodgers.

On Friday evening, Antrim Castle Gardens will be the venue for the Pleasuredome concert, supported by Tyler Michael, Acapella Belles, an Ultimate 80s and 90s DJ Set, as well as a bar and food trucks.

Day one of the Six Mile Music Festival features Doghouse, Red Eye Pariah, Tyler Michael Band, The Coronations, The Rising, Tiernan Heffron, Somehow Sentient and True Kolours.

Gates at open at 6pm.

The action moves to Top of the Town on day two, featuring Wyona Bleach, Conjuring Fate, Luke O’Loan, Turn The Page, Aimee Thompson, Ria Timkin, Lonely Astronauts, Myriad Things, Alice LA, Brother Vice, Fatmunck, The Crux and Search Party.

Antrim acts are currently riding high, with Luke O’Loan playing packed gigs in Belfast and Red Eye Pariah supporting American act Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum - featuring Six Feet Under and Dexter actor Michael C Hall.

Tyler Michael recently knocked Keith Urban off the iTunes country chart top spot with his latest single The Worst and finished second in the AER Solo Artist of the Year 2022 contest.

And Randalstown singer Tiernan Heffron - who got career tips from Taylor Swift after performing for her in a Belfast bar - has played two support slots for hitmaker Tom Grennan.

Tiernan Heffron, who has worked at Riverside School in Antrim, said that taking the stage at the 3Olympia in Dublin and the Ulster Hall in Belfast was ‘a dream come true’.

For details and tickets please visit www.nifoodandcraftfestival.com

All events are licensed and ticketed.