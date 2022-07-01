Primary school pupils have the write stuff!

UPPER Ballyboley Primary School in Ballyclare and Glengormley High School have taken part in a literary project.

Writers in Schools Northern Ireland recently celebrated the poetry and stories of children and young people through the Our Place project 2021-22.

The project offered approximately 300 children and young people the opportunity to engage in writing residencies where they worked alongside a writer and explored themes of place and shared spaces.

The Our Place Project was made possible through the support of the Reconciliation Fund (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The Reconciliation Fund has been supporting Poetry Ireland and peace-building and reconciliation themed writer residencies in schools in Northern Ireland since 2016.

The finale event, held at the Duncairn Arts Centre in North Belfast and featured readings and performances from children who participated in the programme, along with music and stories from renowned storyteller and songwriter Len Graham.

The Our Place programme saw writers and storytellers Frank Galligan, Sheena Wilkinson, Deirdre Cartmill and Pat Ryan, pictured below with pupils from participating schools.

Damian Smyth, Head of Literature and Drama at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council is delighted to once again this year be involved in this wonderful project which connects artists and schools, inspiring them to take a creative approach to learning and literacy, as well as giving children the self-confidence to develop their own artistic voices. Today’s event has been a real celebration, an opportunity for participating schools to come together to share their work.

“We congratulate all of those who have taken part in this year’s programme!”