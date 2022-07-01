Rotary commends the young people who drew inspiration from their environment

ENVIRONMENT is one of the key focus areas of Rotary - and this year the Rotary Club of Antrim decided to use Environment as the theme for their youth art competitions.

The winner of the Senior School competition was St Benedict’s College in Randalstown.

The first prize winner was Mia McErlean with her powerful painting entitled ‘Death of a Planet’.

Mai showed the devastation of our planet and how it would look, if the world continued using resources at the present rate.

The runner up was Rhiannon Devine with ‘We’ve got the whole world in our hands’.

Both girls sent a very strong message through their paintings and were helped by their Art teacher Michelle McCelhone to achieve winner level.

The Rotary Club Antrim also presented 22 art prizes to Riverside School in Antrim.

“The pupils art work was outstanding,” said a Club spokesperson.

“Their interpretation of environment was unique and inspirational.”

The Consumer Council teamed up with the Antrim Rotary Club, and they donated several boxes of resources for the school ,meaning that every pupil received a gift.

The winners received Rotary Club plaques and medals, along with Rotary rucksacks and gifts.

Rotary Club Antrim continue to participate in cross community work amongst schools and are ‘delighted’ that so many pupils from the local area took part.