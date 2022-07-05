Over £1k raised in Myrtle's memory

OVER £1,000 has been raised for the MacMillan Unit at Antrim Area Hospital in memory of a much loved local woman.

Myrtle McMaster, from the Dublin Road, passed away in January.

She was wife of John, mother of Lee and partner Stephen, Graham and partner Caroline.

She was also the granny of Hayley, Amy, Ryan and Anna.

Donations in lieu of flowers were invited to the Northern Trust’s Palliative Care Fund at the facility.

Now John and the rest of her family have thanked all those who contributed, raising an amazing £1,100 for the excellent cause in her memory.