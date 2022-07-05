Popular Antrim GP passes away

A MUCH loved Antrim GP has been laid to rest after passing away last week.

Dr David Hutchinson died peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital last Tuesday.

Late of Oldstone Hill, Muckamore, he was husband of Gillian and father of Paul, Andrea, James and Mark.

A Service of Thanksgiving was held in Antrim Baptist Church, Greystone Link, Antrim on Monday before burial at Sixmile Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers were invited to Good News For Everyone (formerly Gideons) or NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

Locals flocked to pay tribute to the ‘eccentric’ medic, who was also a well known Scout leader.

Craig Hogg said: “His personal intervention in 1986 saved my father’s life at home.

“Will always be remembered fondly for that by all my family. Sincere condolences,”

Karen Logue, who was his Practice Manager from 2004 said: “He was eccentric, funny, humble, witty and the medical mind of a genius, a great inspiration to me and many that worked with him.

“RIP Dr H.”

Ken Barrow added: “Sad to hear this news about Dr Hutchinson.

“He was our family doctor for many years and his prompt action of getting my young daughter to hospital probably avoided serious problems.

“Thank you and always remembered.

“Condolences to the family.”