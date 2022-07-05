'Urgent action' required after cars plunge off road towards footpath

SINN Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has called for urgent road safety measures at Brecart roundabout, Toome, following two recent accidents when vehicles left the road and crashed down the embankment towards a pedestrian footway.

Following a site meeting with the PSNI and Department for Infrastructure officials, Declan Kearney said urgent steps were required.

“In recent weeks, there have been two serious collisions at separate points, when cars exiting the Brecart roundabout towards Derry have left the road and crashed down the embankment towards a pedestrian footway below.

“Thankfully no one was badly injured on either occasion, however there was a real potential for serious injury or worse.

“As a result, I convened an urgent site meeting to review this situation with the PSNI Road Policing Unit and Department for Infrastructure (DfI) officials, and which was also attended by my Party colleague, Councillor Henry Cushinan.

“I have now asked for barriers to be installed at this location to safeguard pedestrians and motorists.

“Officials also agreed to request that a ‘grip test’ is carried out on the carriageway surface.

“Additionally, an undertaking was provided to me that the relevant agencies will pro-actively investigate additional measures which could help improve the safe flow of traffic through the roundabout, whist securing the safety of other road users and local pedestrians.

“The stretch of carriageway between Drumderg and Brecart roundabouts is a very busy section of roads infrastructure, which services both local and other traffic.

“There are also significant numbers of pedestrians, cyclists and runners who make use of the adjacent ‘Highway to Health’ footway route.

“It is imperative that all motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are reassured about their safety.

“For that reason, I will continue to communicate with the PSNI and DfI to ensure everything possible is done to urgently address all associated road safety issues.”