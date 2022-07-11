BBC man takes stroll down memory lane - to Antrim

OUTSIDE, inside, and off the beaten path, for eight weeks this summer local man Steven Rainey will be meeting up with some fascinating people to hear their stories, and take listeners on a journey.

Whether it be a good sit-down chat, or a ‘Big Walk’ somewhere special, listeners can expect to hear some great tales.

Guests lined up so far include Paddy Raff, who’ll be taking Steven around his – and ‘Nigel’s’ - BT9 stomping ground.

Author Oliver Jeffers, meanwhile, will go on a walk through the solar system on Divis and Black Mountain.

And Steven will be going back to his hometown of Antrim with his wife and new baby to go for a walk and find out how they’re taking to parenthood.

“I love getting out and about so I jumped at the chance, thanks to BBC Northern Ireland’s The Big Walk project, to take the programme out of the studio and enjoy some walks with chat along the way,” he said.

The new summer season of Sunday With Steven Rainey begins on Sunday July 10, on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds at 11am.