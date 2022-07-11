Jans Group welcomes local primary school pupils for tour of factory

AS part of the Jans Group’s mission to inspire the next generation of engineers and manufacturing operators and engage with the local community, the company invited school children from Antrim Primary School along with children from Riverside Special School to tour its impressive Caulside Drive facility and to find out more about the Group’s work.

The Jans Group is currently on track to permanently employ over 200 members of staff by the end of this month after announcing a £50 million expansion plan last year and is aiming to be a major employer in the area for many years to come.

As part of the visit, pupils from the two local schools were shown around the factory and given a behind the scenes look at some of the ongoing manufacturing projects being carried out by the Jans Group’s companies – ETRUX and Jans Offsite Solutions.

Claiming that visits such as these are a vital part of inspiring the next generation, Jans Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronan Hamill said: “We were delighted to welcome pupils from Riverside Special School and Antrim Primary School to the Jans Group’s headquarters.

“Our mission at the Jans Group is to put Antrim on the map as a centre for world-class manufacturing, innovation, creativity, opportunity and expansion and to provide a range of high-quality jobs to those living within the local community.

“Part of achieving that is also down to inspiring the next generation to consider pursuing a STEM career, especially young girls, who are still underrepresented in the industry.

“There are so many opportunities within the manufacturing industry, and we want to ensure that we don’t lose our talented and skilled young people to larger towns, cities and even other countries. We want to present them with opportunities that are right on their doorstep.

“Visits like these are so important when it comes to showing young people the manufacturing opportunities that are currently available and it also presents with an opportunity to engage with our community and inform them of our Group and its various companies.

“We hope that some of these school children will be inspired to pursue a career within the manufacturing or STEM sectors and hopefully, they could be working as part of the Jans Group team in a few years’ time.”

Elsewhere, Ian Gourley, Principal of Antrim Primary School, added: “We were so pleased to have been given the opportunity to learn more about such a highly successful local Group and to tour their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

“The children were fascinated by some of the ongoing projects and it was very helpful for them to get a taste for what is not only happening on their door step but in the world of manufacturing and who knows it even might be a career path they choose in the future.

“We would like to sincerely thank the team at the Jans Group for taking time out of their day to speak with the children and to show them around the factory.”

The Jans Group is currently recruiting. To find out more about the roles available, visit the website: www.jansgroup.co.uk.