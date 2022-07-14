From Arizona to Antrim - exchange students enjoy BBQ

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey reps have welcomed students from Gilbert Arizona who are taking part in the Sister Cities Student Exchange Programme to a BBQ in Antrim Castle Gardens.

Local students Hannah McCullagh from Belfast High School and Rebecca Richardson from Antrim Grammar School, along with American students Spencer Pospisil and Ryan Carbone, had the opportunity to meet with Councillors Billy Webb, Councillor Norrie Ramsay, Councillor Julie Gilmore and Councillor Neil Kelly to talk about their overseas journey.

Hannah and Rebecca headed off to Gilbert, in Phoenix, Arizona in June, returning home this week with the American students who are staying in the Borough until 22 July.

During their exchange visit the students will experience the highlights of the Borough and Northern Ireland through a number of planned activities.

They will also take part in some volunteering work with the Antrim Parkrun during their stay.

Although unable to attend the BBQ, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross sent a special message;

“I give a very special welcome to our American guests, Spencer and Ryan and I am sure they are excited to experience some of the best of what the Borough has to offer.

“This is the 20th student exchange and through this programme, we continue to see its wonderful impact on young people.

“Expanding their knowledge of new places, experiencing new cultures, growing in confidence and forming long lasting friendships.

“The Sister Cities Student Exchange Programme is made possible through the excellent work of the host families, so I would like to say a special thank you to the McCullagh and Richardson families for opening their home and caring for the Gilbert students during their stay.

“I would also like to extend a special thank you to the Pospisil and Carbone families for their hospitality and the warm welcome given to our students whilst in Gilbert.”