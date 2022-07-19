Alien abduction goes viral!

THE brazen abduction of the Steeple Defenders Flute Band by aliens on the Twelfth is continuing to take the globe by storm!

The spectacle of the not so little green men making off with the ‘wee blue army’ on the return from the field soon went viral.

Indeed, within three days it had been viewed over a million times on social media platforms. And those numbers are still continuing to rise.

And the verdict on the streets of Antrim on Tuesday afternoon was unanimous - it was out of this world!

Read more about the invasion on page three.

* Also inside this week’s Guardian we have full coverage of the parade. See pages 24-29 and 38-43 for the very best coverage of the big day.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Alpha Newspaper Group

49 High Street, Antrim, BT41 4AY

Tel: 028 9446 2624