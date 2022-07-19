Antrim Area Hospital to create two new wards in car park area

A TENDERING opportunity to create extra space at Antrim Area Hospital closed last week.

CPD Health Projects provides construction procurement services for the NI Health and Social Care Trusts and public safety bodies and advertised the tender.

The project is for the construction of two 24 bed modular wards - 48 beds in total - on the Antrim Hospital site.

The site for the wards is currently a car park.

The works also include demolition of old modular offices, provision of a new modular link corridor which connects the new wards to the existing hospital, provision of new modular offices to replace those demolished, and a number of upgrades to the electrical infrastructure including new connections to the HV ring, substation, transformers, stand by generation.

The estimated total value excluding VAT is £2,700,000.

The work is expected to take three months to complete, according to the Construction Index website.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Alpha Newspaper Group

49 High Street, Antrim, BT41 4AY

Tel: 028 9446 2624