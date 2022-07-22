Jackson's first ever haircut will see his locks donated to the Little Princess Trust

A KIND-hearted little boy from Antrim is to donate the results of his first ever haircut to a charity which makes wigs for young people experiencing hair loss.

Three-year-old Jackson Grindy will face the scissors for the first time on July 29.

Proud Mum Danielle has also started a fundraising page in support of the Little Princess Trust.

She said: “It’s time for our Jackson's first haircut!

“In order to mark the occasion on July 29, Jackson will be donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust.

“They make wigs for children with cancer and other conditions to help them regain their confidence and make them feel beautiful again

“I have set up a Just Giving page that I will share for anybody that would like to donate.

“I know times are tough but even just a little goes a long way and all is appreciated.”

It’s advised not to cut a child’s hair until they are one year old.

But Danielle said that as Jackson’s hair grew, he developed ringlets and ‘looked like a little cherub’ and she couldn’t bear to cut it.

It has since grown to almost his waist.

“Now I just can’t do anything with it,” said Danielle, from Town Parks.

“He is becoming very boyish and doesn’t like to be mistaken for a girl so it is time for the chop!”

The haircut will take place at a specialist salon for children in Lisburn - and Jackson is enjoying the limelight ahead of the big day.

“He knows he is ‘doing a good thing for children who are not well’, but he thinks he is going to get toys and sweets in exhange,” Danielle laughed.

The Little Princess Trust was established in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, their friends and Hereford Cathedral Junior School in England.

In 2004 Hannah was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour.

Hannah loved her hair and losing it was very traum atic for her. Her parents, Wendy and Simon, searched high and low to find a wig suitable for Hannah, during her treatment. When they found one, it had a hugely positive effect on Hannah.

Tragically, Hannah passed away in 2005 and with so many kind offers of financial and practical help, Wendy and Simon felt the most fitting tribute would be to launch a charity dedicated to providing real hair wigs for children and young people.

Since then, they have provided thousands of real hair wigs to sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years across the UK and Ireland.

Since 2016, the Trust has also helped fund pioneering academics and institutions leading the way in researching new and better treatments for all paediatric cancers.

They have committed more than £17million across almost 93 projects covering a range of childhood cancers.

The Trust relies solely on the efforts of enthusiastic community fundraisers and receives no formal funding.

To donate to Danielle and Jackson’s fundraiser, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

daniellegrindy