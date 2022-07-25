Antrim company recruits three key new staff members

ANTRIM-based Jans Group has appointed three key members of staff, following the announcement of a major expansion plan last year.

The manufacturing company, which makes products including glamping pods, says that the new staff members will play integral roles in driving the company’s future growth.

Firstly, Edel Doherty, former Managing Director of Jans Offsite Solutions, has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer and will oversee operations across the entire Group as part of her new role.

Edel brings with her a vast amount of experience in the world of business and has been at the helm of a number of successful companies over recent years including Beyond Business Travel.

Elsewhere, with over 30 years’ experience in manufacturing and operations management within the engineering and construction industries, Gary McAreavey will take over the baton from Edel as Managing Director of Jans Offsite Solutions.

Throughout his career, Gary has held a number of senior positions in many different sectors including aerospace, medical and plastics recycling and extrusion. Gary was also self-employed for approximately eight years, where he was engaged in a number of engineering, fabrication and construction projects within a wide range of industries.

Meanwhile, Samantha Thompson, a Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) with an MSc in Professional Accountancy has taken up the role of Head of Finance.

Having held previous roles in industries such as manufacturing, FMCG, telecoms and finance consulting, Samantha’s skillset specialises in effective leadership, financial best practice and commercial finance business partnering.

Speaking about the recent appointments, Ronan Hamill, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jans Group said: “I am delighted to welcome Gary and Samantha to the Group and that Edel has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer.

“Their combined experience bodes well for the future of the Group and its ambitions plan.

“Alongside the current and strong leadership team, I have no doubt that together they will drive the Jans Group forward to achieve further success.

“With a combination of skilled, expert staff and high-quality products, the future continues to be extremely bright for the Jans Group, and I would like to wish Edel, Gary and Samantha all the very best of luck in their new roles!”