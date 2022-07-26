ANOTHER DOG DEATH

THE Antrim Guardian understands that another dog has died after coming into contact with a mystery substance along Antrim’s waterline.

The seven-year-old family pet showed no signs of previous ill health before suffering acute organ failure last week after being walked along the Six Mile Water at the area known as the ‘salmon boxes’ in Muckamore.

His owners, who live just outside the town centre, are said to be ‘devastated’ after he passed away.

The alarm was first raised in May when Kaylee Agnew was left devastated after her pup Winnie died aged just five months, hours after taking a seizure following a walk at Rea’s Wood.

Another dog, a spaniel called Milo, died after a walk at the Boat Club side of the Six Mile Water river. His owner has remained anonymous.

And Rory McCarthy said that his terrier Titch was enjoying a walk in a grassed area between the caravan park and golf club, away from the water, when she disappeared from view into the undergrowth.

He said she reappeared, wagging her tail and licking her lips as if she had just eaten something.

The seven year old pet became sick soon after and battled on for several weeks before passing away.

