Randalstown family searching for pet dog

A RANDALSTOWN family is offering a reward for information which may result in the return of their pet dog, which disappeared earlier this month.

Labradoodle Rua vanished from the garden of the Bonnes family home on the Magheralane Road, on July 14, having never left the property alone before.

Hundreds of people are on alert for sightings of Rua, and the Lagan Search and Rescue’s flood team have already searched the River Maine and surrounding areas.

Ciarrai Bonnes said: “Rua was out in the garden with my husband, Justin, on July 14 as he was mowing the grass and she slipped out of his sight for a second and by the time he cut the engine to look for her she had vanished.

“We have tried every farmer in the area, we have asked the travelling community to let us know if they see her, we’ve put up posters, we have phoned everyone we know, driven to every house, searched every hedge and field.

“We even had the team from Lagan Search and Rescue on the River Maine, but so far not a single sighting. We have had drones up, we've put posters up, the team at Lost Paws NI have taken us on and we couldn't be more grateful.

“We are offering a substantial reward for Rua's return, we are desperate and we won’t take things any further as long as we get her back.”

More information can be found at the Find Rua Facebook page.