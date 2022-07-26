Three young people from borough are set to represent UK at Scout Jamboree in South Korea

THREE young people from the borough have been selected to represent the UK at attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Volunteer Scout Leaders Michael Kerr, Declan Larkin and Amelia Rogers to will play a key role in delivering skills for life at the largest camp to be held since the start of the Covid pandemic

Michael, Declan and Amelia from Antrim are some of the 950 adult volunteers at the Jamboree, which will see 50,000 young people come together for a skills, cultural and adventure festival.

In the summer of 2023, the trio will be part of a multinational team of adults who are volunteering to spend their summer holiday helping young people have an adventure of a lifetime, whilst thinking about global issues in a new light.

The 6,000 strong IST are there to make the Jamboree happen, undertaking a variety of roles to give young people from around the world a once in a lifetime experience.

This could be planning and delivering activities for thousands of participants every day, or providing key services such as medical, catering, and infrastructure.

The IST are the unsung heroes that will make a difference for tens of thousands of international Scouts next summer.

Through being a part of the IST, Michael, Declan and Amelia will have the opportunity to not only pass on their skills to young people but also develop personally.

They will gain a greater insight into global issues, whilst making lasting friendships with adult volunteers from around the globe.

Between now and July 2023, Michael, Declan and Amelia will be supporting their local unit of young people that are attending the World Scout Jamboree, as well as helping Scouts “draw their dream”.

This will include spending time on personal development and using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

Michael Kerr aged 17 said “I’m excited to be a part of the International Volunteer Team for the Jamboree in South Korea!

“I want to make sure that every young person over there has an amazing time.

“I’m also looking forward to meeting people from all across the world, getting to explore South Korea and try the Korean cuisine!”

Declan Larkin , aged 17 said “I’m so excited to go to the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea as part of the International Volunteer Team.

“It’ll be a great experience to develop the skills that I’ve learnt as a Scout, to meet people from across the world and hear about their experiences. It’ll be great to try some Korean food too!”

Amelia Rogers aged 18 added “The atmosphere and people in Scouting make me feel respected and included. I love to travel and experience this atmosphere from Scouts across the globe”

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls, said: “Congratulations to Michael, Declan and Amelia and all the other adult volunteers who have been selected to support this adventure!

“World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one.

“Young people could not take part in these life changing events without the support of adult volunteers like these three.

“Over the last couple of years adult volunteers have played an important part in holding our communities together. Now is their chance to have an adventure.

“I say ‘good for you’ to all those volunteers who want to be part of this adventure.”