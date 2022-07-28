Keeping cool at The Donkey Sanctuary

DURING the recent hot weather, it's not just us humans that needed cooling off.

Donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary in Templepatrick have also been enjoying specially made 'ice lollies', which provide a refreshing healthy treat and the perfect way to cool down in the heat.

The ice blocks are made from fruit and vegetables in water, and not only provide a welcome treat during the sizzling temperatures, but they also provide a valuable form of enrichment.

Donkeys love exploring, and this activity allows them to exhibit their natural foraging behaviours - a key factor in improving donkey welfare.

It is also very important that the resident donkeys have access to shelter, so they can get into the shade and out of the hot sun.