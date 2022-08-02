Antrim water quality 'excellent' say tests

BATHING water quality at Lough Neagh in Antrim has been rated as ‘excellent’ following tests carried out in the wake of a number of dogs dying after being walked along the shoreline and banks of the Six Mile Water.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has now concluded its investigations and has lifted precautionary advice to those using the water.

Pet owners seeking answers are now turning their attention to the possibility that some sort of substance may have been discarded on land close to the water.

