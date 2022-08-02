Family thanks volunteers after search for lost dog ends in tragedy

A RANDALSTOWN family has been left broken hearted after their lost dog was confirmed as having passed away.

The Bonnes family had searched for 19 days for the family pet Labradoodle, who also acted as a therapy dog for one of the children.

She had gone missing on July 14 from Magheralane Road.

A spokesperson for the Bonnes family announced on Facebook: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we inform you all that our beautiful Rua will not be returning home to us and has instead crossed the rainbow bridge.

“It is not the news that we had all hoped for and we are completely devastated by the loss of our girl.

“We cannot thank enough, everyone of you who has been on this agonising journey with us this last 19 days, we especially want to thank Lost Paws NI for their incredible support, expertise and kindness that they have shown to us from the first point of contact.

“To Lagan Search & Rescue who so willingly gave up their precious time and resources to search the river for Rua.

“To Search and Rescue NI who searched fields upon fields, ditches upon ditches.

“To Devine Design who printed huge amounts of posters and to all the kind volunteers who distributed them far and wide.

“We want to thank especially the public who were out searching day and night for Rua and to all who provided use of drones, for sharing posts and sending messages of support, you don’t know how much this meant to us.

“Rua was a massive part of our family and therefore her loss is enormously painful for us.

“We will now, somehow, learn to live without Rua, but we will remember the love and friendship she contributed to our family and as our hearts mend in time, her beautiful soul will live on in our home through the wonderful memories of love and happiness she instilled in our hearts.

“One thing we have learned from this horrific journey is that by far, the good in people outweigh the bad.

“The kindness in our community and farther afield has been incredible and lastly, may God forgive the rest of you!”