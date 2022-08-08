24 Green Flag sites are named

TWENTY-four of the Borough’s parks and green spaces have been recognised with the international standard of excellence, the Green Flag Award.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, the environmental charity that runs the coveted awards locally, revealed that 18 Council sites and five community spaces scooped the prestigious accolade, making Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council the most awarded local authority outside of Belfast this year.

Among the highlights was Clotworthy Courtyard Garden, managed by Friends of Antrim Castle Gardens, which picked up the inaugural Community Pollinator Award.

This category is for parks which had achieved Green Flag status but were also implementing habitat creation and restoration measures for pollinating insects which will, in turn, benefit all wildlife.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “I am delighted that so many of our wonderful parks and green spaces have received this highly sought after certification.

“These sites play a pivotal role in helping to support local communities by providing recreational space, and zone safe zones to escape and unwind, so they are vital for our health and wellbeing.

“When you visit a Green Flag site you can be reassured that the location is being managed to a really high standard as they’ve been through a rigorous judging process that assesses sites across a range of issues including their horticultural standards, cleanliness, biodiversity and safety.”