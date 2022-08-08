A blaze of glory - how Antrim's fire fighters have saved the day through the generations

THE recent hot weather will have reminded Antrim residents of a certain vintage that in the past, the town hasn’t had a great deal of luck where fires are concerned.

Shane’s Castle, Antrim Castle and most recently, Steeple House have all gone up in flames over the years.

However in the face of certain disaster, Antrim’s firefighters have always come through, and while property has been damaged and destroyed, have helped prevent huge loss of life.

In a recent presentation to the Probus Club, local historian Brendan Smith and Joe Bradley, son of legendary firefighter Pat, teamed up to tell the story of Antrim’s finest, parts of which we will now retell to our readers.

Organised firefighting began in what is now Northern Ireland in the 19th century.

In 1800, the Belfast Borough Police were established and firefighting was one of their duties.

The firefighting units were later separated from the police to form the Belfast Fire Brigade.

In 1942, Northern Ireland fire services were amalgamated into one though they were separated from the National Fire Service that covered the rest of the United Kingdom

After the War, the service was split into the re-established Belfast Fire Brigade and the Northern Ireland Fire Authority which covered the rest of Northern Ireland.

On October 1 1973, the two fire services were merged into a single service named ‘Northern Ireland Fire Brigade’ and in 2006, the Service adopted the current name of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The service has 68 stations and Antrim Fire Station is part of the Northern Area which has 17 Fire Stations, serving 489,000 people in an area of 1,308 square miles.

It is headquartered in Ballymena with District Headquarters in Ballymena, Coleraine and Glengormley.

The Ballymena District Headquarters is responsible for, Antrim, Ballymena, Carnlough, Crumlin, Cushendall and Kilrea.

In 1917, the method of firefighting in Antrim was a method unchanged for centuries.

This was the bucket-chain system, manned by volunteers and at times assisted by soldiers of the North Irish Horse, when in camp at the Antrim Showgrounds.

Indeed ‘old-timers’ George Fleming from Menin Road and Sam Nicholl recalled assisting at the Antrim Castle Fire in 1922.

The first attenders used a manually operated pump, which was centrally stationed at Carson's Entry in Church Street.

Initial assistance was provided by another manual pump from Randalstown. Both men battled vainly against the massive blaze, and after the good citizens of Belfast were eventually persuaded there was sufficient cause, they sent their Brigade to Antrim. As we all know, the castle did not survive and was destroyed.

Belfast Fire Brigade were again active in Antrim in the 1930s when they assisted at notable conflagrations such as Fawcetts Hotel and the Holywell Hospital Fire.

Holywell Hospital’s own equipment was good quality and manufactured to good standard by Shand Mason Co who were taken over by Merryweather Ltd (1922).

It wasn’t until World War Two that organised fire fighting came to Antrim.

A unit of the Auxiliary Fire Service was formed in 1942 and the first Crew consisted of Joseph Phelan and his brother Fintan, Joe’s father Pat Bradley and his older brother Michael, Jim Wallace, Bob Gribben, Lloyd McAllister and Tommy Adams.

Their first equipment was a small Bedford lorry and light-trailer pump which is small beer to modern equipment but a far cry from the bucket-chain.

Initially the equipment was stationed in a yard behind John McKendry's Pub, 35 Castle Street and then moved to a garage in Baird's Yard in Church Street.

Their equipment was enhanced shortly afterwards with the addition of the Austin Tender, Beresford major pump and a low pressure pump.

This equipment formed the basis of a Retained Section in 1948 with Pat Bradley as Section Leader. They continued to operate out of Baird’s yard before moving to the present station in Castle Street in 1952.

The Antrim crew responded to several serious incidents during that decade, including two major aircraft crashes at Nutts Corner airfield and a major fire at Holywell hospital farm at Gally hill on new year’s eve night 1950.

In 1953 a BEA Vickers Viking flying from RAF Northolt crashed after hitting a landing light pole with 35 on board. One member of crew and seven passengers survived.

Another crash involved a BEA Viscount crashed with all seven souls on board perishing. There was a query if the landing lights were actually on, and the possibility that a maintenance screwdriver may have had an involvement.

A new Dennis F8 appliance arrived in 1953 and this continued to be used until 1977 when it was kept as a standby pump and subsequently remained in service at the Brigade training centre Westland Road, Belfast November 1979.

An active Rescue Unit of the Auxiliary Fire and Rescue Service was attached to the Antrim Station from Februrary 1956, with a radio section and was mothballed when Civil Defence was stood down in the late 60s.

A Home Office Emergency pump - better known as the Green Goddess - was added in 1970 and that same year Section Leader Pat Bradley retired after 28 years active service. He was succeeded by Section Leader John Cochrane , who had joined in 1948, until he retired in 1977.

Other notable early entrants include Sam Scott (1952) , Section leader from 1983 until he retired in 1986 and Albert Hemmings 1956 until 1996.

Sam Scott's two sons joined in 1980 - Colin, who retired in 2018 and Crawford, who is still serving as crew commander.

Bernard Arbuthnot died of natural causes while still an active fireman and there was a formal funeral procession involving uniformed colleagues.

A notable incident occurred during very icy weather when the Antrim tender slid into the Co-Op shop and was followed by another tender from another station - to the embarrassment of all!

In 1980 the retained fire service had 20 men with Eamon Kearney in charge. Once the siren went off - or subsequently, pagers - attendees were required to be at the station inside five minutes.

Seven were selected on a first come first served basis, although it was noted that Pat could pull rank! As the Bradleys lived in Castle Street and worked across the road in Rea’s sawmill, he was rarely late.

In 2013, the NIFR’s longest serving firefighter was presented with a certificate of recognition at a special presentation night in Antrim Fire Station to his 50 years of dedicated service to the local community.

Watch Commander Ronnie Nicholl commenced service at the age of 18 on 29 August 1963 a retained firefighter in Antrim Fire Station.

He then took up promotion as Watch Commander for the Retained section in January 1995.

At the ceremony, Watch Commander Nicholl said: “NIFRS is a big part of my life and I am so proud and honoured to work for an organisation that plays a central role in keeping our community safe

“It has been a privilege to have served the local people of Antrim and beyond over the last 50 years, working alongside such courageous and dedicated colleagues.

“I’m fortunate to have enjoyed every minute of my career and I have no doubt it has helped keep me physically and mentally young.

“The role of firefighters has broadened rapidly over the years. Back when I first joined the Fire Service there was no such thing as breathing apparatus and it was mainly house fires we attended. Nowadays we attend a wide range of emergencies such as fires, road traffic collisions, specialist rescues, flooding incidents and collapsed buildings.

“I would like to thank all the colleagues I have worked with over the last 50 years and my family and friends for their support and patience for when my beeper goes off.”

As part of their presentation, Brendan also took a trawl through the British Newspaper Archives to find some of the worst blazes to strike the town.

In 1902, a report read: “Early on Sunday morning a fire broke out in the coach builder's establishment of Mr James Carson, Church Street, Antrim, resulting in a great loss of property.

“About half past four, a man named James Donaldson whose house adjoins the body maker's shop, was awakened by the fumes in his room.

“The flames had taken hold in the wheeler's shop and timber store.”

In 1908, there was another snippet: “At noon yesterday, a fire took place in the kitchen of a house of Miss Wright’s grocery establishment, Castle Street, Antrim.

“It originated from tar which was being heated in a pot over the fire for putting on some wooden structure in the yard.”

In 1924, in more flowery language than you would read in a newspaper these days, a story ran: “A disastrous outbreak of fire occurred in Antrim on Wednesday morning resulting in the complete destruction of the premises of Mr H.D. Starkey, Chemist, High Street, Antrim.

“The outbreak was discovered at 4.35am by David Nut (Draper), whose premises adjoin those of Mr Starkey. A ladder was secured by means of which Mr Starkey, clad only in his shirt and trousers, made his escape from the 2nd storey to the street.

“Mr Nutt notified the Constabulary and immediately all available police were rushed to the scene. On arrival the police found the building burning fiercely, alerted the neighbours.

“It is a credit to the people of Antrim, who are in the unfortunate position of not having a fire brigade of their own, that in response to the warning of the Church bell they all turned out to assist.

“The Belfast Brigade was called for, water was carried from a street pump and an internal engine belonging to Mrs McNally, the Hotel, Antrim was utilised for pumping water to barrels in the street.”

Shortly after, there were calls from the Antrim Town Commissioners to petition the Council to consider the advisability of establishing a fire brigade for Antrim Town and the Union District of Antrim.

This was expected to cost £700 to £800 to procure an engine and hose lengths - almost £50,000 in today’s money.

In 1936, a newspaper told of how a portion of the Massereene Arms Hotel Antrim was badly damaged by fire. Three Fire tenders from Belfast, Ballymena and RAF Aldergrove were called.

In 1939, a letter was read to Antrim Rural Council from the Minister of Home Affairs sanctioning payment by the Council of a contribution not exceeding £45 towards the cost of an emergency fire hose and appliances for Antrim.

In 1945, at the conclusion of the war, it was agreed that sirens in Ballymena and Antrim formerly used as Air Raid warning would be used to call out the local part-time retained units of the National Fire Service. Antrim’s siren was situated on top of the Barbican Gate.

In 1954, the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr G.B. Hanna, opened the new £7,000 two-bay Fire Station in Antrim.

In 1954, there was another fire at the Massereene Arms Hotel.

A report read: “Several thousand pounds worth of damage was caused to the guest and private bedrooms, staircases and dining room, also a large quantity of linen.

“Antrim Firemen fought the blaze, flames were 50ft high. 12 bedrooms were damaged by fire and 14 damaged by fire and water.

“A section of the building dates back to 1754 and an arrangement had been made to celebrate in some small way during the present bicentenary.”

And two years later, it was ablaze again, with 45 guests ‘roused from their rooms’.

“Cook, Miss Molly McBreen, Joan McCready, daughter of the Hotel Proprietor, Mr R.J. Wilson, roused most of the guests (mainly from England, Scotland, Australia, Canada and Germany).

“The adjoining Hotel (Massereene Arms) was also damaged by the fire.”

Brendan and Joe would like to acknowledge those who helped with their research: Sam Scott and his sons Colin and Crawford, John Cochrane's son Stanley, Pat and Michael Bradley and their family circle, NIRE Fire, the official journal of the Northern Ireland Fire Brigade and current members of the Antrim NIFRS.