Antrim businesswoman sees light at the end of the tunnel over Boardwalk building work

AN Antrim woman who feared her business would be driven to the wall because of delays to the work on the town’s riverside boardwalk says she is feeling more positive after meeting with councillors.

Tiny Senses was opened just nine months ago by couple Gemma and Gavin Greenwood.

They run a inclusive multi sensory play centre, for under fives, including soft play, sand area, role play areas and a sensory room.

Additional sessions are provided for children up to age 13.

In January, the Antrim Guardian reported how the council had appointed local company Martin Contracting from Ballyclare to carry out the first phase of the major refurbishment works.

The project has attracted £130,500 of funding from the Department for Communities and Department for Infrastructure for this first phase of the project.

The second phase of the works will be an extension of the Boardwalk which is being advanced as part of the Antrim Levelling Up Fund Scheme.

The project to upgrade the Antrim Boardwalk along the Six Mile Water Antrim was said to include ‘a series of innovations’.

The council planned to remove and replace the existing timber decking boards with new anti-slip timber decking boards.

The existing street lighting along the timber boardwalk will go too, replaced by new lights.

They also intend to proceed with the removal and replacement of existing balustrade along the timber boardwalk and paved path.

The plan was said to encourage businesses to link onto the boardwalk, with new cafes and bars driving footfall.

After a series of delays, the council told the Guardian three months ago: “Works on the boardwalk commenced on site on February 21 2022.

“During the removal of the existing deck it was established that some additional timbers required replacement.

“Supply chain challenges in relation to timber have delayed the works and we hope to be on site again week commencing April 4 2022.”

Meanwhile, there will also be development of office/workspace at the former Wellworths building at 55-59 High Street.

Now an empty shell, the vast expanse will soon be filled by a plush conference room, private offices and ‘hot desking booths’.

It will also include the opening up of the back of the building onto the boardwalk providing a ‘Riverfront Regeneration opportunity’.

Both projects are part of the £1.2m Leveling Up funding granted last year.

Last week, Gemma Greenwood said she feared her business would end up being ‘crushed’ by the delays.

Speaking last week, she said: “Once again we have been told we cannot fully operate due the restricted boardwalk access that has now been ongoing for five months - initially this was to be 10 weeks.

“With the repeatedly changing completion dates and constant promises being broken, also with the lack of supervision of the boardwalk project we are now having to make the decision to close Tiny Senses for public sessions until further notice.

“We unfortunately have further disruption coming from September with the building work of the adjacent unit and we have been unable to work enough over the past few months to support our business to continue.

“We are on the brink of collapse.

“The boardwalk is the life and blood of our business and we cannot keep struggling on at the mercy of others.

“I am so disappointed that the incompetence of others has pushed me into having to continually let my customers down. It is completely out of our control and we have fought so hard.

“Ultimately we now have big decisions to make about the future of Tiny Senses.

“Due to the short notice all bookings will be accommodated tomorrow and Saturday but please bear in mind we only have stair access from the high street and this is not (compliant with disability access).

“Our summer scheme will run as normal and we anticipate full closure at the end of August.

“Playgroup will start slightly later than planned only by a few weeks possibly in a different premises but please bare with me as I navigate this.

“I’m so so sorry to have continually let people down. We have put our life and soul into starting this business as a family but the stress is taking it’s toll and we cannot keep up with the constant moving of goalposts.

“The capital works programme is supposed to be there to support local businesses. We are being crushed by it.

“Thank you all for your understanding.”

However a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council told the Antrim Guardian: “The Council is aware of the issues being experienced by Tiny Senses as a result of the refurbishment of the Antrim boardwalk.

“Throughout the period of the works the Council has been in constant contact with the owner of Tiny Senses and enabled the business to move to Council owned premises for the duration of the works.

“The Council has now taken back ownership of the boardwalk from the contractor and although the site will not be open to the public for a number of weeks, Tiny Senses and their clients will have special access enabling the business to operate over the summer months.

“Council officers will continue to work with the owner of the building and other businesses operating from the building as the regeneration schemes progress.”

There were more frustrations for Gemma last Friday when she had to send a member of staff home with summer scheme children because she could not access the boardwalk due to vehicles blocking access for young people using wheelchairs.

An exasperated Gemma said: “Every single time…. every time I supposedly have some form of access it’s a disaster. An absolute disgrace.”

However she was assured by DUP rep Paul Dunlop: “Issue has now been resolved I am led to believe and won't happen again.”

Gemma also expressed concern that when she pointed out that the boardwalk was a public right of way, signs previously erected advertising that the boardwalk would be closed until the end of April 2022 were removed.

The signs stated: “Refurbishment works will include new decking, railings and other improvements to increase the attractiveness of the existing boardwalk and maximise public use.”

The Antrim Guardian also contacted Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council again to ask why, if the project had been handed back, was the area still closed to the public with work obviously still being carried out by the contractor.

The spokesman said: “The Antrim Boardwalk was handed back to the Council on 22nd July.

“There is a short snagging list of items to be completed by the contractor over the next few weeks.

“During this period, the Council is taking the opportunity, before the boardwalk is reopened to the public, to undertake some aesthetical works including weeding, painting, power hosing and installing new bins and signage.”

Gemma met with a number of councillors last Friday and announced: “We finally had a positive meeting yesterday and although not all issues have been completely ironed out we are hopeful we have the support to continue trading in our current premises Antrim.

“It is likely as stated before it will be October before we can open fully - we’ve a few weeks grace from from disruption in August.

“This work in September we have been assured will only delay our playgroup and normal play centre activities for a few weeks so we will hang tight and push on!

“The only premises we could find that we could possibly work with was in Kells but required us to downsize. I’ve so many customers panicking as they rely on town centre transport and Antrim has always been my home, we’ve done far too much work to give it up.

“Hopefully we are now in a better position than we were last week and we will battle on!

“Above all we just want to say thank you all so much for raising the noise and fighting for us.”