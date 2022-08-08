Scarred after being used for hunting, Bella's now looking for a forever home

AFTER three months of rehabilitation, the Mid-Antrim Animal Sanctuary are finally seeking a ‘forever home’ for a dog that has already endured so much in its short life.

Bella ‘the brave and beautiful’ was taken into care back in May, but the scars on her body told a disturbing story.

The 18-month-old Lurcher had been used for hunting and it had taken a heavy toll on her.

Sadness

“Behind those eyes holds a lifetime of sadness and mistrust,” said a Sanctuary spokesperson.

“As many of you will recognise, Bella’s breed is a popular choice for those wishing to hunt with dogs.

“As a sanctuary, this is something we absolutely condemn.

“The scars across Bella’s body only show the surface of the suffering endured by this girl.

“Only after negotiations with Bella’s previous ‘owner’ - through a kind member of the public - were we able to get her to be released into the safety of our care.

“Never again will she be hurt or feel alone. That life is in the past.”

Restoring Bella to health has been a challenging but ultimately rewarding process.

Flourished

“While Bella has had a difficult past, since arriving she has really flourished.

“She has been enjoying the new forms of enrichment we’ve introduced to her like cooling off in her pool and diving for treats, just being a dog, just being loved and cared for.

“Bella’s journey with us has been slow and steady but she has got there and now will be looking for a home where Bella can continue this journey with a family of her own.

“This home will be one full of time, love and patience.

“She would be a wonderful companion for a potential adopter and we would love for her to have the home she deserves.

“Bella will need an experienced home with a patient and understanding owner and she has made a few dog friends while at the sanctuary so we feel she may be able to live with a medium to large dog pending successful meet and greets.

Barbarity

“This girl has been to hell and back, it’s time for her to thrive in her forever home and enjoy a happy, safe and contented life away from the barbarity of what she was put through in the past.”

Would be owners have been urged to apply online at

https://midantrim.org/dog-application